10 News First

Scott Morrison Falls On Child Playing Soccer
NC | News

Air Date: Fri 20 May 2022

Scott Morrison has fallen on a child while playing soccer in Tasmania. The Prime Minister and the Liberals will be hoping this is the last campaign slip-up ahead of the Federal Election on Saturday.

Federal Election 2022

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.