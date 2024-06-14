Sam Kerr Signs Chelsea Contract Extension | 10 News First
News
Matildas superstar Sam Kerr sent football fans into a frenzy overnight, posting a fake goodbye video to Chelsea fans with her contract coming to an end. The video had some supporters fearing she was calling time on her Chelsea career before the club announced she would be extending her contract until 2026.
National
Watch LIVEMelbourne
Video Extras
More
Episodes
Late News
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Top Stories
Sam Kerr Signs Chelsea Contract Extension | 10 News First
Matildas superstar Sam Kerr sent football fans into a frenzy overnight, posting a fake goodbye video to Chelsea fans with her contract coming to an end. The video had some supporters fearing she was calling time on her Chelsea career before the club announced she would be extending her contract until 2026.
Trump Returns To Capitol Hill For First Time Since January 6 Riots | 10 News First
Donald Trump has returned to Capitol Hill for the first time since the January 6 riots to meet with lawmakers. The former president nor Republicans seemed phased by his recent guilty verdict in his hush money trial with Trump being the party's presumptive nominee.
International News
Trump Returns To Capitol Hill For First Time Since January 6 Riots | 10 News First
Donald Trump has returned to Capitol Hill for the first time since the January 6 riots to meet with lawmakers. The former president nor Republicans seemed phased by his recent guilty verdict in his hush money trial with Trump being the party's presumptive nominee.
UN Approves Israel Hamas Gaza Ceasefire Resolution | 10 News First
The United Nations Security Council has adopted a resolution for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Fourteen council members voted in favour of the resolution, with none voting against, and one abstention - Russia. The resolution put forward encompasses three stages, the first an immediate ceasefire and return of hostages and prisoners, the second a permanent end to hostilities, and the third a multi-year reconstruction of Gaza. The resolution was drafted by the United States, which Israel has accepted. Hamas has welcomed the resolution and says it is ready to cooperate in order to implement the plan.
Politics
Trump Returns To Capitol Hill For First Time Since January 6 Riots | 10 News First
Donald Trump has returned to Capitol Hill for the first time since the January 6 riots to meet with lawmakers. The former president nor Republicans seemed phased by his recent guilty verdict in his hush money trial with Trump being the party's presumptive nominee.
Labor MP Offices Targeted By Pro-Palestine Protestors | 10 News First
Pro-Palestine activists have been condemned by authorities after vandalising the offices of several Federal MPs and a US consulate. Hundreds of demonstrators have also staged a rally attempting to disrupt a defence forum.Subscribe to 10 News First to get the latest updates and breaking news: https://bit.ly/37DDbL1 Join the conversation and follow us on: Twitter: http://twitter.com/10NewsFirst Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/10NewsFirst/ Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/10NewsFirst/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@10newsfirst 10 News First airs at 5 pm, seven nights a week in your local market on Network 10. Missed the bulletin? Catch up at https://10play.com.au/news 10 News First is based in Australia and is a division of Paramount.
Sport
Sam Kerr Signs Chelsea Contract Extension | 10 News First
Matildas superstar Sam Kerr sent football fans into a frenzy overnight, posting a fake goodbye video to Chelsea fans with her contract coming to an end. The video had some supporters fearing she was calling time on her Chelsea career before the club announced she would be extending her contract until 2026.
NBA Legend Jerry West Dies Aged 86 | 10 News First
Basketball icon Jerry West has passed away at the age of 86. West's silhouette is the basis for the iconic NBA logo, earning him the moniker "The Logo". During his playing days, West also held the nickname "Mr. Clutch" for his many late-game moments. West was a 14-time NBA All-Star, a 12-time All-NBA selection and a one-time champion, even being the only player ever to win a Finals MVP on a losing team. West played his whole career with the Los Angeles Lakers and later held roles as Head Coach and in the front office, becoming synonymous with the organisation. He also worked with the Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers.
Socceroos Defeat Palestine In World Cup Qualifier | 10 News First
The Socceroos thumped Palestine 5-0 in Perth, continuing their perfect run in World Cup qualification. Kusini Yengi was the player of the match, while Nestory Irankunda was head over heels, following his first senior goal for Australia.
Carlos Alcaraz Wins French Open Over Alexander Zverev | 10 News First
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz has claimed his first French Open title, defeating German Alexander Zverev in five-sets. The four-hour marathon match sees Alcaraz become the youngest man to win titles on all three surfaces. The 21-year-old World No. 1 has previously won the 2022 US Open and 2023 Wimbledon over tennis icon Novak Djokovic.
2024
About the Show
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.