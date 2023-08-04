10 News First

Sam Kerr Nurses Calf Injury At World Cup Training
NC | News

Sam Kerr was an onlooker at Matildas training as she rehabs a calf injury - her teammates not pressuring the star striker to return early with two Women's World Cup group games still to play.

