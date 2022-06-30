Sign in to watch this video
Sam Kerr: In Her Own Words with Sandra Sully
Air Date: Wed 1 Dec 2021
Sam Kerr -- Matildas' captain, Chelsea FC star and international football sensation -- sits down with 10 News First presenter and journalist, Sandra Sully for a world exclusive, in a rare and open interview.
