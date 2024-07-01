Sale Of Vapes Officially Banned In Australia | 10 News First
The Government's getting tough on the puff, with the sale of vapes banned everywhere except pharmacies from today. You'll also need a prescription, but that's only until October.
Samantha Mostyn Sworn In As Governor-General | 10 News First
Samantha Mostyn has been sworn in as Australia’s new Governor-General in a Parliament House ceremony in Canberra this morning. The businesswoman, lawyer and former AFL Commissioner is the 28th person to serve in the office, and the second woman to do so. In a speech made after signing the Affirmation of Allegiance and the Affirmation of Office, Mostyn pledged to be an “optimistic, modern and visible Governor-General”.
Bellingham & Southgate Speak Following England Win | 10 News First
Jude Bellingham has rescued England at the death in the Euros, firing a stunning bicycle kick winner in the 95th minute against Slovakia. The goal came just four minutes after Harry Kane's stoppage-time equaliser, with Slovakia leading for most of the match. Bellingham hit back at his side's critics in his post-match press conference, saying the experience of his winner doesn't come without the adversity of England's group stage draws or their one goal deficit. England manager Gareth Southgate also spoke to his side's character and that the Three Lions are "still in there fighting".
Far-Right Party Make Gains In First Round French Vote | 10 News First
Polls have closed in the first round of France’s parliamentary election, with estimates indicating significant gains for the far-right party National Rally. At least 20 of its candidates have been elected to parliament with national estimates predict it has won 34.2 percent of votes, compared to the left-wing New Popular Front's 29.1 percent and President Emmanuel Macron’s camp’s 21.5 percent. Leader of National Rally Marine Le Pen has described the early results as “historic”, while thousands have gathered for demonstrations in Paris, Strasbourg, Lyon, Nantes and Lille in support of the country's left-wing alliance. Candidates who win more than 12.5 percent of votes will go through to the second round, which will take place next Sunday.
Five Killed After Deadly Protests in Kenya | 10 News First
At least five people are dead and 31 others wounded in Kenya after protesters, trying to storm the nation's parliament, were fired upon by police on Tuesday. Kenyan President William Ruto condemned the "unprecedented attack", citing in a national address that a youth-led peaceful protest over tax hike plans has become dangerous. Ruto has vowed to deploy the full force of Kenya's security services, but the United Nations is urging restraint amid reports of "targeted, arbitrary detentions". If passed, the unpopular finance bill would raise or introduce a range of fees, including tax on specialised hospitals and higher import fees.
Ukraine and Russia Exchange 90 Prisoners of War | 10 News First
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Russian Defense Ministry announced late Tuesday night that both sides had released 90 war prisoners to the other. President Zelenskyy thanked the United Arab Emirates for their assistance, as they mediated the exchange. The last time an exchange was made was on May 31, where both countries swapped 75 servicemen.
Biden Leads Trump In Polls Ahead Of First Debate | 10 News First
On Friday morning our time will come one of the most important political moments in the world so far this year - the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. It'll be on CNN, and it'll be more tightly moderated than normal - in an attempt to bring some order to what has been - thus far - a campaign of chaos. According to the latest survey, Trump has a single-point advantage over the President, 50% to 49%.
Trump Returns To Capitol Hill For First Time Since January 6 Riots | 10 News First
Donald Trump has returned to Capitol Hill for the first time since the January 6 riots to meet with lawmakers. The former president nor Republicans seemed phased by his recent guilty verdict in his hush money trial with Trump being the party's presumptive nominee.
Labor MP Offices Targeted By Pro-Palestine Protestors | 10 News First
Pro-Palestine activists have been condemned by authorities after vandalising the offices of several Federal MPs and a US consulate. Hundreds of demonstrators have also staged a rally attempting to disrupt a defence forum.
Bellingham & Southgate Speak Following England Win | 10 News First
NBA Draft: Alex Sarr, NBL and Aussie Player Previews | 10 News First
A number of Australian and NBL players are likely to be selected in the upcoming NBA Draft, here's a preview of what's on offer. 00:12 - Alex Sarr the French Perth Wildcats Centre projected to be taken as high as pick two. 00:32 - Johnny Furphy, the best Australian player in this draft class coming out of Kansas. 00:50 - Bobi Klintman, the Swedish Cairns Taipans forward who's dangerous from the 3pt line. 01:03 - AJ Johnson, the Illawarra Hawks guard who stood out playing with Bronny James at the Draft Combine. Has been likened to bouncy Portland guard Anfernee Simons. 01:22 - Trentyn Flowers, the long Adelaide 36ers guard who attacks the rim. 01:25 - Ariel Hukporti, the German Melbourne United big man that dominates the paint. 01:28 - Mantas Rubstavicius, the shifty New Zealand Breakers Lithuanian sharpshooter.
Former Perth Wildcat Alex Sarr Prepares For NBA Draft | 10 News First
Experts are predicting former Perth Wildcat Alex Sarr to be a top-two draft pick at Thursday's NBA Draft. It's believed he hasn't had a workout with Atlanta who hold the number-one pick, so most expect Washington to swoop with the next selection.
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.