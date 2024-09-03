10 News First

Russian Missiles Strike Kyiv As Students Return To School | 10 News First
Russia has launched a fresh wave of air strikes on Ukraine's capital. Young students returning to start the school year, instead found their classrooms blown to pieces. Ukraine says Russia fired a barrage of drones, cruise and ballistic missiles at Kyiv, sending residents fleeing to underground bomb shelters as the explosions echoed across the city. The Air Force claims it intercepted 42 out of the 58 projectiles. At least 3 people have been wounded.

