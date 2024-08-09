10 News First

Russian Chess Champion Caught Trying To Poison Rival | 10 News First
The shocking moment a Russian chess player attempted to poison her rival has been caught on camera. Russian champion Amina Abakarova has been suspended after allegedly trying to assassinate her opponent. CCTV appears to show the 43-year-old pouring deadly mercury over the chess pieces.

