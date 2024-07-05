10 News First

Rishi Sunak Leaves 10 Downing Street, Kier Starmer Becomes PM | 10 News First
NC | News

There's been a red wave in the UK general election - a political humbling, a thrashing, a bloodbath, call it what you like, but it's on a scale not seen this century. Sir Keir Starmer is the new Prime Minister, and Rishi Sunak's short-lived premiership has been consigned to the dustbin of history.

National
Video Extras
Watch LIVEMelbourne
More

Episodes

Late News

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Top Stories

International News

Politics

Sport

2024

About the Show

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.