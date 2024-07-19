10 News First

Riots On Leeds Streets, Bus Set Alight | 10 News First
NC | News

Riots have overtaken the streets of Leeds in England’s north, with a police car flipped and a bus set of fire in the chaos. Crowds begun to gather around 5pm on Thursday (local time) in the city’s Harehills area, and violence has since escalated into the night. Local police have assured the community that a large number of officers have been deployed to control the ongoing chaos, commenting they believe the incident was “instigated by a criminal minority”.

