10 News First

RFK Jr. Stakes His Claim For Democratic Candidate | 10 News First
NC | News

Independent Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has put his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination into overdrive, following US President Joe Biden's announcement that he would be dropping out of the November election. Kennedy fronted a press conference a short time ago, praising Biden for his humility in dropping out of the race, while criticising Vice President Kamala Harris, who Biden has publicly endorsed for presidential candidate, labelling her a “war hawk”.

National
Video Extras
Watch LIVEMelbourne
More

Episodes

Late News

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Top Stories

International News

Politics

Sport

2024

About the Show

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.