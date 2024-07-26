Researchers On The Brink Of World-First UTI Vaccine | 10 News First
Aussie researchers are on the brink of developing a world-first MRNA vaccine to protect against urinary tract infections. It comes after the federal government boosted an additional $1.8 million to fund work on the vaccine's formula.
Behind The Scenes: A Look Inside Our Newsroom During A Global Outage | 10 News First
It's been exactly a week since a global Microsoft outage brought chaos across the globe. The outage, caused by a faulty Crowdstrike security update, halted the operation of airports, banks, supermarkets and almost, 10 News First. See behind the scenes of last Friday's 5pm bulletin, as the blue screen of death overtook our newsrooms nationally just over an hour before going live. Watch the full program from July 19th via the link in bio.
Harris on Gaza: 'I will not remain silent' | 10 News First
United States Vice President Kamala Harris has made her feelings on the conflict in Gaza clear. "It is time for this war to end," Harris said following a meeting with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "There is a deal on the table for a ceasefire ... it is time to get this deal done." Harris, the presumptive Democratic candidate in the upcoming Presidential election, supported the ceasefire deal created by President Joe Biden. The deal includes a first phase which consists of a full ceasefire and partial withdrawal of the IDF from Gaza, before the second phase, a full withdrawal of the IDF from Gaza and a permanent end to hostilities.
Violent Arrest Video Sparks Protests In Manchester | 10 News First
A Manchester policeman has been suspended from duties after video from a violent arrest circulated on social media. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening (local time) at Manchester Airport, with police arresting four men after responding to reports of an altercation within a terminal. Sparking protests at a nearby police headquarters in Rochdale overnight and on Manchester streets today, the alarming footage reveals a man on the ground being kicked in the face and stomped on by an officer. Greater Manchester Police have described the video as “truly shocking”, reporting that three officers were injured while making the arrests and confirming that one officer has been suspended.
Bernie Sanders Condemns Netanyahu As War Criminal | 10 News First
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received a standing ovation after a speech to Congress on Wednesday, outlining a vague plan for a “deradicalized” post-war Gaza. While pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrated outside and dozens of Democrats boycotted his speech, Netanyahu described Israel’s conflict with Iran as “a clash between barbarism and civilisation”. Netanyahu also said efforts to paint Israel as racist and genocidal during its war with Hamas is “outrageous slander”, and Gaza should have a “civilian administration run by Palestinians who do not seek to destroy Israel”. Since October 7, 2023, at least 39,090 people have been killed, including more than 15,000 children, according to Gaza health officials.
Kamala Harris Campaign Scores Historic Early Win | 10 News First
Kamala Harris has kicked off the first full day of her presidential campaign. The US Vice President was greeted by hundreds of enthusiastic staffers, who chanted her name, before she launched a spirited attack on former President Donald Trump.
'I love you': Joe Biden's Phone Call to Kamala Harris | 10 News First
U.S. President Joe Biden has urged staffers to "embrace" Vice President Kamala Harris as his successor in a touching phone call into the campaign headquarters in Delaware on Monday. In an address to the crowd, Biden told attendees he was unable to appear in person after testing positive for COVID, but vowed he wouldn't be going anywhere and will be "working like hell" throughout his final six months of presidency.
Biden Drops Out: Can Kamala Harris Beat Trump? | 10 News First
US President Joe Biden has withdrawn from the Presidential race, following mounting pressure on his performance. On his way out, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his pick to take his place. But what does a Kamala Harris campaign look like, and can she beat Trump in an election? Democratic congressman Jim Himes lays out Harris's path to victory with our CBS colleagues.
Joe Biden Withdraws From Presidential Race | 10 News First
President Joe Biden has withdrawn from the race for re-election. Biden released a statement early monday morning Australian time confirming the move, endorsing his current Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democrat nominee minutes later. "It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve you as President. And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down," President Biden said in a statement. Biden will remain as President until the end of his current term.
Trump Speech: Fact-Checking & Analysing Trump's RNC Address | 10 News First
Donald Trump has delivered a lengthy address at the RNC in Milwaukee today. 10 News First political analyst Hugh Riminton provides instant fact-checking and analysis of the speech, revealing several lies and mistruths spoken by Trump.
Donald Trump Arrives At Republican National Convention | 10 News First
BREAKING: Donald Trump has arrived at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee following his nomination as the party's candidate for the upcoming US election. The appearance is Trump's first since he survived an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania just days ago.
South Sudan Basketball Squad Set To Shine In Paris | 10 News First
Sunday Dech is one of four current NBL players who have jumped through hoops to represent South Sudan. The basketball squad of the world's youngest country is set to make games history, becoming the first team to represent the nation at the Olympic level.
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.