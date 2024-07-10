10 News First

Research Reveals Sexual Violence Surge With 1 In 5 Aussies Admitting To Perpetrating | 10 News First
NC | News

The Australian Institute of Criminology surveyed 5000 adults and one in five confessed to perpetrating at least one form of sexual violence and for 10% it was in the last 12 months.

National
Video Extras
Watch LIVEMelbourne
More

Episodes

Late News

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Top Stories

International News

Politics

Sport

2024

About the Show

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.