Republican supporters at RNC Day 3 have started sporting ear bandages in solidarity with Donald Trump. Trump's right ear was injured in this past weekend's attempted assassination, and the Republican presidential nominee has been sporting a bandage in public appearances since. Folks at the convention have taken the somewhat unconventional step of following suit, in tribute to dear leader.

