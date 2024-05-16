10 News First

Protestors On Uni Campuses Ignore Calls To Leave | 10 News First
Pro-Palestine protesters are continuing to ignore warnings to leave several campuses at universities in Victoria. At the University of Melbourne more than 100 classes had to be cancelled today as dozens of activists maintained a sit in. The institution now warning them they face disciplinary action and police prosecution.

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.