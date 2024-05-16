Protestors On Uni Campuses Ignore Calls To Leave | 10 News First
News
Pro-Palestine protesters are continuing to ignore warnings to leave several campuses at universities in Victoria. At the University of Melbourne more than 100 classes had to be cancelled today as dozens of activists maintained a sit in. The institution now warning them they face disciplinary action and police prosecution.
Episodes
Late News
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Breaking News
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton Vows To Cut Migration In Budget Reply | 10 News First
Migration would be cut by 25% under a Coalition Government - that promise coming in the Opposition Leader Peter Dutton budget reply speech tonight, as he vowed to get the country 'back on track.' Network Political Editor Ashleigh Raper joins Ursula to discuss.
Council To Vote On Same-Sex Parents Book Ban | 10 News First
Cumberland City Council is voting tonight on whether to repeal the controversial decision to ‘rid’ it’s eight local libraries of books that show same-sex parents. At the same time, groups clashed outside the meeting, with police riot squads on standby. Paris Martin is live.
Top Stories
Protestors On Uni Campuses Ignore Calls To Leave | 10 News First
Pro-Palestine protesters are continuing to ignore warnings to leave several campuses at universities in Victoria. At the University of Melbourne more than 100 classes had to be cancelled today as dozens of activists maintained a sit in. The institution now warning them they face disciplinary action and police prosecution.
Data Hack Sees Aussie’s Medical Information Held Hostage | 10 News First
Cyber-security agencies are again scrambling tonight after yet another data-hack - this time a ‘digital doctors service'. It's understood personal information, including electronic prescriptions, are being held hostage by hackers.
John Krasinski Opens Newest Movie About Imaginary Friends | 10 News First
Actor, writer, and director John Krasinski was only worried about two opinions when it came to his latest film: his kids. 'IF' is inspired by the imagination of his daughters and features a stacked cast of Hollywood A-listers, including his wife Emily Blunt.
Woman Calls For Criminal Histories To Be Disclosed On Dating Apps | 10 News First
An Adelaide woman has joined a cyber security expert in calling for online dating apps to require users to disclose their criminal history. She matched and had several interactions with a man on matchmaking site, Bumble, before he dropped the bomb - he'd been convicted of murder.
Former NRL Player Arrested in Sydney Drug Ring Bust | 10 News First
Australian Federal Police have seized drugs, weapons, and cash as part of arrests in connection to an alleged drug ring in Sydney, including a former Bulldogs and Tigers NRL player. Subscribe to 10 News First to get the latest updates and breaking news: https://bit.ly/37DDbL1 Join the conversation and follow us on: Twitter: http://twitter.com/10NewsFirst Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/10NewsFirst/ Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/10NewsFirst/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@10newsfirst 10 News First airs at 5 pm, seven nights a week in your local market on Network 10. Missed the bulletin? Catch up at https://10play.com.au/news 10 News First is based in Australia and is a division of Paramount.
International News
Slovakia Prime Minister Shot In Assassination Attempt | 10 News First
Slovakia Prime Minister Robert Fico has undergone surgery after he was shot in an assassination attempt. Mr Fico was greeting people in the small town of Handlova at around 2.30pm local time, when he was shot five times, leaving him fighting for life. The alleged shooter was detained at the scene, while the Prime Minister was airlifted to a nearby hospital. Politicians and Slovakia’s President have labelled this a politically motivated attack on democracy.
Donald Trump’s Former Lawyer Michael Cohen Cross-Examined | 10 News First
Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen has been grilled under cross-examination in the former President’s hush money trial. Trump’s lawyer tried to paint Michael Cohen as a man with a vendetta against his ex-boss and accused him of seeking to profit from Trump’s legal problems.
Politics
Budget Winners & Losers | 10 News First
While a Federal budget can't please everyone, those on welfare payments like JobSeeker haven't got the financial boost they we're desperately hoping for, as the price of everything goes up around them. Labor has splashed cash into the university sector in an effort to attract more people into key jobs.
Sport
Duop Reath Back In Perth Ahead Of Second Olympic Bid | 10 News First
Boomers centre Duop Reath has jetted back to Perth as he rests up for his second Olympic bid and potential Gold medal run. The NBA centre with the Portland Trailblazers made time to visit family, even stopping in on cousin Sebit Kuek's workplace.
Former West Adelaide Junior Signs With NFL Team | 10 News First
A former Westies footy player is on the verge of making his American football debut after being signed by an NFL team. Matthew Hayball has spoken exclusively with 10 News First, about taking a punt, from AFL discard to the New Orleans Saints.
About the Show
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.