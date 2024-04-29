Prime Minister Under Pressure After Confrontation At Anti-Violence March | 10 News First
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is under pressure tonight in the wake of an ugly confrontation at an anti-violence against women march in Canberra, being labelled as a liar by one of the organisers.
Seven Teenagers Arrested In Relation To Sydney Church Terror Stabbing | 10 News First
Breaking: Hundreds of police are involved in multiple anti-terror raids across Sydney's south-west. The operation, that's underway right now, is connected to the Wakeley terror attack, with seven teenagers under arrest. Meanwhile, a 17-year-old has been hit with a string of charges over the violent scenes that followed the stabbing at the Wakeley church.
Thousands Rally For An End To Violence Against Women | 10 News First
Thousands of people have protested across Australia’s capital and regional cities over the weekend, calling for an end to violence against women. Coordinated by the organisation What Were You Wearing, the 17 rallies were in response to the alarming number of women who have lost their lives at the hands of men this year alone, climbing to 27 on Sunday. Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan marched through Melbourne’s CBD with protesters, while Prime Minister Anthony Albanese appeared at the Canberra demonstration. The Prime Minister made a controversial speech in front of the Canberra crowd, despite saying his initial offer to speak was refused by organisers - a claim that What Were You Wearing founder Sarah Williams has labelled a lie.
Four Dead After Oklahoma Tornado | 10 News First
At least four people have died including a child, and dozens more have been injured, after a tornado swept through Oklahoma on Saturday. Emergency crews are assessing damages to affected towns, after conducting a sweep of homes for survivors. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has declared a state of emergency in 12 counties.
France To Sanction Israel For Extremist Settlers Colonising Palestinian Land | 10 News First
France is considering tougher sanctions for violent Israeli settlers in the West Bank, following a conversation between President Emmanuel Macron and the King of Jordan after a group of Israeli extremists tried to march into the Gaza Strip in order to build settlements and claim the land of displaced Palestinians.
Former PM Morrison Opens Up On Mental Health Issues In Office | 10 New
Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison has opened-up about his mental-health battles revealing he was medicated for anxiety when the pressures of the country's top job became debilitating.
NSW Considers Launching Royal Commission Into Male Domestic Violence | 10 News First
NSW Premier Chris Minns is considering a powerful Royal Commission into domestic violence in New South Wales as calls grow for an urgent circuit breaker to a worsening scourge.
Prime Minister Pledges To Overhaul Social Media Misinformation | 10 News First
The Prime Minister has pledged to take all necessary steps to haul social media companies into line following the spread of violent content and misinformation in the wake of stabbings in Sydney this week.
Cortnee Vine Speaks Ahead Of A-League Women SF Clash | 10 News First
Sydney FC star and Matildas penalty shootout hero Cortnee Vine spoke exclusively with 10 News First's Bence Hamerli ahead of the second leg of the Sky Blues' A-League Women Semi-Final against Central Coast Mariners at Leichardt Oval. A bumper crowd is expected for the fixture, which Sydney enter the match with a one-goal advantage.
