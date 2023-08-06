Prime Minister Says Voice To Parliament Is Only Option For Recognition
News
As Australia's largest Indigenous gathering the Garma festival winds up, a message stick has been sent to the nation, asking for a 'Yes' vote in the Voice referendum. #auspol
National
Watch LIVEMelbourne
Video Extras
More
Episodes
Breaking News
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Top Stories
International News
Politics
Trump Indictments
FIFA Women's World Cup
2023
About the Show
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.