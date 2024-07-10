10 News First

President Joe Biden Opens NATO With Big Pledge & Donald Trump Offers Debate Rematch | 10 News First
NC | News

Joe Biden shuffled back into the spotlight today surrounded by global leaders at the NATO Summit. While largely going off without incident it hasn’t quelled discontent about his leadership among Democrats. Donald Trump today sensed weakness offering a debate rematch and the chance for the U.S. President to redeem himself.

National
Video Extras
Watch LIVEMelbourne
More

Episodes

Late News

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Top Stories

International News

Politics

Sport

2024

About the Show

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.