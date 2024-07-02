10 News First

Pre-Season NBL Blitz Tournament Returns To The Gold Coast | 10 News First
NC | News

The NBL Blitz is returning to the Gold Coast with all 10 teams to launch their pre-season campaigns in September. It's also proved a fertile ground for recruitment, 40 NBA scouts from 27 teams attended last year's tournament.

National
Video Extras
Watch LIVEMelbourne
More

Episodes

Late News

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Top Stories

International News

Politics

Sport

2024

About the Show

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.