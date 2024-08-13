10 News First

Police Operation Targeting Bikie Gangs Ends With 100+ Arrests | 10 News First
News

Hells Angels and other bikie gangs across the country have been targeted in a five-day police operation with over 100 arrests made. Operation Morpheus engaged all states and territories with police conducting 68 raids and laying over 250 charges earlier this month.

