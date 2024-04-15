10 News First

Police Investigate Joel Cauchi Attack Motive | 10 News First
NC | News

The man behind the deadly rampage that left 6 people dead and 12 people injured is 40-year-old Joel Cauchi. Cauchi was known to police and had a history of mental health issues, along with a fascination for guns and knives. One line of enquiry for police is whether he was deliberately targeting women.

National
Watch LIVEMelbourneSydney
More

Episodes

Breaking News

image-placeholder
4 mins

Judge Handing Down Verdict On Lehrmann Defamation Case | 10 News First

At Federal Court in Sydney, Justice Michael Lee is handing down his decision in the Bruce Lehrmann defamation case against Network 10. 10 News First will bring you the details as the verdict is made. Subscribe to 10 News First to get the latest updates and breaking news: https://bit.ly/37DDbL1 Join the conversation and follow us on: Twitter: http://twitter.com/10NewsFirst Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/10NewsFirst/ Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/10NewsFirst/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@10newsfirst 10 News First airs at 5 pm, seven nights a week in your local market on Network 10. Missed the bulletin? Catch up at https://10play.com.au/news 10 News First is based in Australia and is a division of Paramount.
Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Top Stories

International News

image-placeholder
4 mins

Iran's Retaliation On Israel Could Spark Larger War | 10 News First

Last night's unprecedented attack by Iran on Israel is the scenario everyone has feared since the October 7 Hamas attack - a state-to-state confrontation that could spiral into a regional war. 10 News First Senior Reporter Ursula Heger joins the desk. Subscribe to 10 News First to get the latest updates and breaking news: https://bit.ly/37DDbL1 Join the conversation and follow us on: Twitter: http://twitter.com/10NewsFirst Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/10NewsFirst/ Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/10NewsFirst/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@10newsfirst 10 News First airs at 5 pm, seven nights a week in your local market on Network 10. Missed the bulletin? Catch up at https://10play.com.au/news 10 News First is based in Australia and is a division of Paramount.

Politics

Sport

2024

About the Show

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.