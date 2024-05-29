Police Find Clue During Fresh Search For Missing Ballarat Mother Samantha Murphy | 10 News First
Police have found a clue during a fresh search for any trace of missing Ballarat mother, Samantha Murphy. A 22-year-old has been charged with her murder, but her remains and possessions have never been found.
Ticketmaster Hack Leaves Australian’s Personal Data Exposed | 10 News First
There are reports tonight the personal data of more than half a billion global users has been stolen. A criminal hacker group has advertised the data for sale on the dark web - but the ticketing giant is yet to publicly acknowledge the breach.
Greens Call For Recognition Of Palestinian Statehood | 10 News First
Greens leader Adam Bandt and fellow MP Max Chandler-Mather have torched the Government over perceived inaction on Gaza, calling for the Australian Government to formally recognise the State of Palestine. The duo delivered fiery speeches in the Lower House this morning, accusing Labor of being complicit in genocide and providing little more than "hand-wringing tweets" in response to escalating Israeli violence in the region.
Fears Young People Are Believing Misinformation About Sunscreen | 10 News First
There are fears tonight, young Aussies are being negatively influenced by social media when it comes to sun safety. A new survey in the US has revealed the dangerous misinformation about sunscreen and skin cancer, which youths are taking as gospel.
Daughter Of Killer Puts Blame Squarely On Cops Who Ignored Her Warnings| 10 News First
In an extraordinary interview, the daughter of a man who shot dead two women in Perth before turning the gun on himself has revealed police ignored her pleas for domestic violence intervention. She also says officers were warned about her father's arsenal of guns but nothing was done.
South Africans To Vote In Most Consequential Election In 30 Years | 10 News First
It's been 30-years since South Africa held its first free elections, with Nelson Mandela becoming president after decades in prison. But as South Africans go to the polls today, the party of Mandela could lose power for the first time since then.
Robert De Niro Slams Trump As Hush-Money Trial Comes To Close | 10 News First
It's been a dramatic day of closing arguments in Donald Trump's hush money trial in New York but as heated as things were inside, they were no match for what came outside, with actor Robert De Niro among critics who slammed the former President.
Israel Ignores Global Outcry, Doubles-Down On Rafah Military Offensive | 10 News First
Israel appears to be doubling down on its military assault in Rafah, rapidly expanding its ground offensive with claims the IDF has now reached the centre of the southern city. It comes as Gaza officials say more Palestinians have been killed in new attacks on camp sites for displaced civilians.
Mounting Pressure On Israel As Global Outrage Grows Over Killed Civilians In Gaza | 10 News First
TW: This story contains material that may be disturbing to viewers. Global pressure is mounting on Israel after airstrikes in southern Gaza killed dozens of displaced civilians.
Australian Federal Government Backs Ban On Vapes Despite Legalisation Push | 10 News First
The Australian Federal Government is standing by its decision to ban vaping devices unless a doctor prescribes them. Calls are growing to instead legalise the controversial smoking device in a similar way to cigarettes.
Albanese Staying Quiet On ICC's Arrest Warrant Against Netanyahu Over War Crimes | 10 News First
Anthony Albanese has refused to get involved in an escalating diplomatic drama after an historic move by the International Criminal Court, with the Chief Prosecutor seeking the arrest of Israel's Prime Minister, Defence Minister, and three Hamas leaders for war crimes and crimes against humanity.
Cohen Admits To Stealing From Trump Organisation | 10 News First
Former lawyer Michael Cohen has admitted stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the Trump Organisation in what could be a pivotal moment in the hush money trial of Donald Trump. The prosecution's star witness was already struggling with credibility issues when he admitted pocketing cash that was meant to be paid to a client.
NSW Premiers Throws Support Behind Minimum Age Restriction For Social Media | 10 News First
NSW Premier Chris Minns has thrown his support behind a minimum age restriction for social media, as the state looks to better protect kids online. Chris Minns has called on the Federal Government to put an age limit in place but says New South Wales will look at going it alone if it needs to.
Aussie Water-Polo Team Paris-Bound For Olympic Games | 10 News First
Thirteen more athletes have been added to Australia's Olympic team for Paris with the Opening Ceremony now less than two months away. Our men's water polo team has been unveiled but proceedings left at least one of them a little uncomfortable.
80'000 Fans Turn Out To See Ange Postecoglou As Premiere League Comes To Australia | 10 News First
It's a massive week of football in Melbourne with over 80,000 people showing up tonight to see Premier League sides Tottenham and Newcastle, along with our Ange Postecoglou.
Parramatta Eels Lose Race For Wayne Bennett | 10 News First
Following the announcement of Brad Arthur's sacking as the Parramatta Eels coach, it's been confirmed this morning that the club has also lost the race for Wayne Bennett. He'll return to South Sydney as head coach from next season on a three year deal.
About the Show
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.