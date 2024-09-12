10 News First

Police Brace For More Anti-War Protests | 10 News First
NC | News

After a day of violent and vicious protests, activists have once again descended on the streets of Melbourne as the second day of the weapons expo rolls on. So far, the protests have been more peaceful than yesterday, with police this morning extending the exclusion zone around the convention centre

National
Video Extras
Watch LIVEMelbourne
More

Episodes

Late News

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Top Stories

International News

Politics

Sport

2024

About the Show

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.