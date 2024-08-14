10 News First

Pilot Behind Fatal Helicopter Crash Identified | 10 News First
NC | News

More information about the pilot behind the fatal Cairns helicopter crash has been revealed. He has been identified as a ground crew employee, but questions still remain how the 23-year-old gained access to the chopper.

National
Video Extras
Watch LIVEMelbourne
More

Episodes

Late News

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Top Stories

International News

Politics

Sport

2024

About the Show

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.