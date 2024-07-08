10 News First

Peter Dutton Brandished As A Thug By His Ex-Leader Malcolm Turnbull | 10 News First
NC | News

Peter Dutton has been brandished as a thug by his ex-leader Malcolm Turnbull, while another former Prime Minister jumps to his defence. As speculation grows of an early election, the Coalition is now polling ahead of the Federal Government in a key battleground state.

National
Video Extras
Watch LIVEMelbourne
More

Episodes

Late News

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Top Stories

International News

Politics

Sport

2024

About the Show

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.