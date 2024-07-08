Peter Dutton Brandished As A Thug By His Ex-Leader Malcolm Turnbull | 10 News First
News
Peter Dutton has been brandished as a thug by his ex-leader Malcolm Turnbull, while another former Prime Minister jumps to his defence. As speculation grows of an early election, the Coalition is now polling ahead of the Federal Government in a key battleground state.
National
Watch LIVEMelbourne
Video Extras
More
Episodes
Late News
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Top Stories
Barbie Star Margot Robbie Reportedly Expecting First Child With Husband Tom Ackerley | 10 News First
Australia’s golden girl who shines on the screen has taken on a new role that will have her stepping back from the spotlight. Barbie star Margot Robbie and her producer husband, Tom Ackerley are reportedly expecting their first child but the couple is staying ‘mum’ on the baby news.
Boeing Agrees To Plead Guilty To Criminal Fraud After Two Fatal Crashes | 10 News First
Boeing has agreed to plead guilty to criminal fraud and a massive fine after two fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019. America’s Justice Department had given the airline maker just days to consider their plea when it brought charges last week.
Peter Dutton Brandished As A Thug By His Ex-Leader Malcolm Turnbull | 10 News First
Peter Dutton has been brandished as a thug by his ex-leader Malcolm Turnbull, while another former Prime Minister jumps to his defence. As speculation grows of an early election, the Coalition is now polling ahead of the Federal Government in a key battleground state.
International News
Count Binface & Raving Loony Party Contest UK Election | 10 News First
Independent candidate Count Binface has conceded his chances in the UK election are "about as good as Rishi's." Binface is contesting UK PM Rishi Sunak's Richmond & Northallerton constituency; a seat that Sunak is struggling to hold onto. Binface gathered with Monster Raving Loony Party candidates ahead of results in the UK election, which is expected to see a historic Labour landslide. Among the MRLP candidates standing in this year's election are Lady Lily the Pink, Sir Grumpus L Shorticus, Howling 'Laud' Hope, Lord Psychobilly Tractor, and Nick the Incredible Flying Brick. The party currently holds no seats in British Parliament, and holds little hope of gaining any in today's election.
Anti-Tory Londoners Celebrate UK Election Early | 10 News First
Londoners have already begun celebrating a likely Labour landslide election result, with the incumbent Tories staring down oblivion in what's looming as a remarkable and historic polling result. Anti-Conservative revelers have already ripped the lid off, with wild celebrations well underway for a nation evidently glad to be rid of 14-years of Tory rule.
Politics
Joe Biden Slams US Supreme Court Ruling | 10 News First
US President Joe Biden has spoken following the US Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity in relation to Donald Trump's involvement with the January 6 riots. Biden said the decision means Trump is highly unlikely to go on trial ahead of the upcoming November 5 presidential election.
Trump Returns To Capitol Hill For First Time Since January 6 Riots | 10 News First
Donald Trump has returned to Capitol Hill for the first time since the January 6 riots to meet with lawmakers. The former president nor Republicans seemed phased by his recent guilty verdict in his hush money trial with Trump being the party's presumptive nominee.
Sport
NSW Blues Coach Michael Maguire Backs His Players Ahead Of State Of Origin Decider | 10 News First
Michael Maguire has doubled down on his glass houses comment ahead of the State of Origin decider. The Blues coach backed his players who’ve been criticised as bullies, as some new faces arrive at camp.
2024
About the Show
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.