10 News First

Passengers Evacuated After Severe Turbulence on Flight | 10 News First
NC | News

Around 30 passengers who were aboard an Air Europa flight are being treated for minor injuries after the plane hit severe turbulence. Flight UX045, which was travelling from Madrid to Montevideo, Uruguay, was forced to make an emergency landing at Natal Airport in northeastern Brazil at 2:32am (local time). Passengers reportedly feared for their lives as the plane went into a dive, with one man saying he saw passengers without seat belts on flying into the ceiling. According to the airline, a second plane was scheduled to leave Madrid on Monday to pick up the stranded passengers and continue travelling to Uruguay.

National
Video Extras
Watch LIVEMelbourne
More

Episodes

Late News

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Top Stories

International News

Politics

Sport

2024

About the Show

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.