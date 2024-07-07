10 News First

France’s left-wing alliance, New Popular Front (NFP), are expected to pull off an election upset, according to exit polls in the second round of the country’s snap vote. Crowds are celebrating with fireworks and flares as the sun sets in Paris, with votes being counted into the night (local time). The surprise exit poll comes after the far-right party National Rally made significant gains towards victory in the election’s first round last week. The poll predicts the NFP, which is an alliance of five parties, will secure between 171 and 187 seats meaning it will fall short of forming an absolute majority.

