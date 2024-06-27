Paris Hilton Details Teenage Abuse At US Congress | 10 News First
News
Paris Hilton has described the shocking trauma she endured as a teenager at a residential youth facility during a US Congress panel looking into the industry. The media personality told the committee that at 16, she was taken from her bed and transported to a Utah facility where she was repeatedly put in solitary confinement, sexually abused and had all outside communication controlled. Despite going on to become a fashion and TV icon of the naughties, Hilton has said the post-traumatic stress from her two-year stay has not left her. The 43-year-old has become an advocate for children at such facilities, using her fame to draw attention to what she has described as “inhumane” treatment.
Episodes
Late News
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Top Stories
Paris Hilton Details Teenage Abuse At US Congress | 10 News First
Paris Hilton has described the shocking trauma she endured as a teenager at a residential youth facility during a US Congress panel looking into the industry. The media personality told the committee that at 16, she was taken from her bed and transported to a Utah facility where she was repeatedly put in solitary confinement, sexually abused and had all outside communication controlled. Despite going on to become a fashion and TV icon of the naughties, Hilton has said the post-traumatic stress from her two-year stay has not left her. The 43-year-old has become an advocate for children at such facilities, using her fame to draw attention to what she has described as “inhumane” treatment.
Final Debate Before UK Elections Gets Heated | 10 News First
The British Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition have faced off in their final debate before the country heads to the polls. Incumbent Tory PM Rishi Sunak and his Labor challenger Kier Starmer clashed on issues including taxes, borders, and gender identity.
Foreign Minister Penny Wong Speaks On Julian Assange, Donna Nelson, Palestine | 10 News First
Foreign Minister Penny Wong spoke with 10 News First's Narelda Jacobs on the release of Julian Assange, detained Australian grandmother Donna Nelson, recognition of Palestine, and an Australia/Pacific UN climate bid.
International News
Five Killed After Deadly Protests in Kenya | 10 News First
At least five people are dead and 31 others wounded in Kenya after protesters, trying to storm the nation's parliament, were fired upon by police on Tuesday. Kenyan President William Ruto condemned the "unprecedented attack", citing in a national address that a youth-led peaceful protest over tax hike plans has become dangerous. Ruto has vowed to deploy the full force of Kenya's security services, but the United Nations is urging restraint amid reports of "targeted, arbitrary detentions". If passed, the unpopular finance bill would raise or introduce a range of fees, including tax on specialised hospitals and higher import fees.
Ukraine and Russia Exchange 90 Prisoners of War | 10 News First
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Russian Defense Ministry announced late Tuesday night that both sides had released 90 war prisoners to the other. President Zelenskyy thanked the United Arab Emirates for their assistance, as they mediated the exchange. The last time an exchange was made was on May 31, where both countries swapped 75 servicemen.
Biden Leads Trump In Polls Ahead Of First Debate | 10 News First
On Friday morning our time will come one of the most important political moments in the world so far this year - the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. It'll be on CNN, and it'll be more tightly moderated than normal - in an attempt to bring some order to what has been - thus far - a campaign of chaos. According to the latest survey, Trump has a single-point advantage over the President, 50% to 49%.
Politics
Trump Returns To Capitol Hill For First Time Since January 6 Riots | 10 News First
Donald Trump has returned to Capitol Hill for the first time since the January 6 riots to meet with lawmakers. The former president nor Republicans seemed phased by his recent guilty verdict in his hush money trial with Trump being the party's presumptive nominee.
Labor MP Offices Targeted By Pro-Palestine Protestors | 10 News First
Pro-Palestine activists have been condemned by authorities after vandalising the offices of several Federal MPs and a US consulate. Hundreds of demonstrators have also staged a rally attempting to disrupt a defence forum.Subscribe to 10 News First to get the latest updates and breaking news: https://bit.ly/37DDbL1 Join the conversation and follow us on: Twitter: http://twitter.com/10NewsFirst Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/10NewsFirst/ Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/10NewsFirst/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@10newsfirst 10 News First airs at 5 pm, seven nights a week in your local market on Network 10. Missed the bulletin? Catch up at https://10play.com.au/news 10 News First is based in Australia and is a division of Paramount.
Sport
NBA Draft: Alex Sarr, NBL and Aussie Player Previews | 10 News First
A number of Australian and NBL players are likely to be selected in the upcoming NBA Draft, here's a preview of what's on offer. 00:12 - Alex Sarr the French Perth Wildcats Centre projected to be taken as high as pick two. 00:32 - Johnny Furphy, the best Australian player in this draft class coming out of Kansas. 00:50 - Bobi Klintman, the Swedish Cairns Taipans forward who's dangerous from the 3pt line. 01:03 - AJ Johnson, the Illawarra Hawks guard who stood out playing with Bronny James at the Draft Combine. Has been likened to bouncy Portland guard Anfernee Simons. 01:22 - Trentyn Flowers, the long Adelaide 36ers guard who attacks the rim. 01:25 - Ariel Hukporti, the German Melbourne United big man that dominates the paint. 01:28 - Mantas Rubstavicius, the shifty New Zealand Breakers Lithuanian sharpshooter.
Former Perth Wildcat Alex Sarr Prepares For NBA Draft | 10 News First
Experts are predicting former Perth Wildcat Alex Sarr to be a top-two draft pick at Thursday's NBA Draft. It's believed he hasn't had a workout with Atlanta who hold the number-one pick, so most expect Washington to swoop with the next selection.
Aussie Basketball Prodigy Johnny Furphy Tipped To Secure First Round NBA Draft Pick | 10 News First
Australia is days away from seeing its next basketball prodigy score a slam dunk on its biggest stage. Clifton Hill's Johnny Furphy is tipped to be selected in the first round of the NBA draft after playing just one year at a U.S. college.
About the Show
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.