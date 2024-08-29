10 News First

Parents Of Baby Attacked With Hot Liquid Speak Out As Hunt For Perpetrator Continues | 10 News First
NC | News

A man remains on the run tonight, two days after pouring scalding hot coffee on a 9-month-old baby boy. The child's distraught parents have spoken out, revealing they're scared the attacker could strike again.

National
Video Extras
Watch LIVEMelbourne
More

Episodes

Late News

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Top Stories

International News

Politics

Sport

2024

About the Show

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.