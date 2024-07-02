10 News First

Palestinians Told To Evacuate As IDF Looks To Reinvade Khan Younis | 10 News First
NC | News

Israel has ordered mass evacuations in Gaza’s second-biggest city, heightening fears the IDF is preparing to reinvade the area. It came as Palestinian militants launched a barrage of rockets at Israeli border towns in the heaviest attack of its kind in months.

National
Video Extras
Watch LIVEMelbourne
More

Episodes

Late News

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Top Stories

International News

Politics

Sport

2024

About the Show

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.