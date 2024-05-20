P Diddy Admits To Physically Assaulting Cassie Ventura | 10 News First
Rapper and music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs admitted to assaulting former girlfriend Cassie Ventura in 2016 after hotel surveillance footage of the violent attack surfaced. The security footage closely resembles an incident Cassie described in her lawsuit that was settled last November, where she alleged years of sexual and physical abuse at the hands of Combs.
A-League Players Accused Of Betting Fix Scheme, Commentator Simon Hill Reacts | 10 News First
Shock and dismay - those are the overwhelming reactions tonight from the Australian football community as it reels from allegations three A-leagues players have been involved in a betting fix scheme, alongside South American criminals. 10’s Late News has the reactions from the A-Leagues and football commentator Simon Hill.
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton Vows To Cut Migration In Budget Reply | 10 News First
Migration would be cut by 25% under a Coalition Government - that promise coming in the Opposition Leader Peter Dutton budget reply speech tonight, as he vowed to get the country 'back on track.' Network Political Editor Ashleigh Raper joins Ursula to discuss.
Council To Vote On Same-Sex Parents Book Ban | 10 News First
Cumberland City Council is voting tonight on whether to repeal the controversial decision to ‘rid’ it’s eight local libraries of books that show same-sex parents. At the same time, groups clashed outside the meeting, with police riot squads on standby. Paris Martin is live.
Two-Year-Old’s Body Found In Apparent Murder-Suicide | 10 News First
The body of a 2-year-old boy and his father have been found at a home in Lismore, with police treating the devastating scene as a murder-suicide. The boy's mother raised the alarm when the child was not returned after a "pre-arranged" visit, leading police to make the tragic discovery.
2-Year-Old Boy Killed By Father In Murder-Suicide | 10 News First
A 2-year-old boy has been killed by his father in a suspected murder-suicide in Lismore. Police attended the East Lismore address on Sunday night after the boy's mother raised concerns. A 38-year-old male and his 2-year-old son were found dead at the scene. The deceased man was known to NSW police on prior DV issues.
More Than 500 Arrested In Blitz On Domestic Violence | 10 News First
More than 500 alleged domestic violence offenders have been arrested and charged over a four-day police operation in New South Wales. Over 200 of those arrested have been on authorities most wanted lists for crimes related to serious domestic violence offences.
P Diddy Admits To Physically Assaulting Cassie Ventura | 10 News First
Pro-Palestinian Protests Break Out As Biden Speaks At University | 10 News First
A pro-Palestine protest broke out while US President Joe Biden was giving a speech at a graduation ceremony at a university in Georgia, with students in the crowd turning their backs to the president.
Search For Iranian President After Helicopter Crash | 10 News First
A major search is underway in Iran following the crash of a helicopter reportedly carrying President Ebrahim Raisi, with rescue crews battling heavy fog and continuing into the night. Local state media reported that the helicopter, which was also carrying the country’s foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, made a “rough landing” on the way back from a visit at the Azerbaijan border. It was reportedly one of three helicopters in a convoy travelling through the poor weather over the mountainous north-west area. With grave concerns for the leader’s safety, people have gathered in Iran’s capital, Tehran, to pray for the wellbeing of those involved in the crash.
Former Trump Fixer Grilled Over Lying In Hush Money Trial | 10 News First
It's been another day of fiery clashes in the criminal hush-money trial of Donald Trump with star witness Michael Cohen, repeatedly accused of lying.
New Caledonia In Chaos As Civil Unrest Grows In Noumea | 10 News First
Tensions are simmering in New Caledonia after days of civil unrest which has seen death and destruction. The airport remains closed as thousands of armed security personnel descend on the island nation where Australians are stranded.
NSW Premiers Throws Support Behind Minimum Age Restriction For Social Media | 10 News First
NSW Premier Chris Minns has thrown his support behind a minimum age restriction for social media, as the state looks to better protect kids online. Chris Minns has called on the Federal Government to put an age limit in place but says New South Wales will look at going it alone if it needs to.
Budget Winners & Losers | 10 News First
While a Federal budget can't please everyone, those on welfare payments like JobSeeker haven't got the financial boost they we're desperately hoping for, as the price of everything goes up around them. Labor has splashed cash into the university sector in an effort to attract more people into key jobs.
Three A-League Players Arrested In Sports Betting Scandal | 10 News First
Australian football is reeling tonight as a sports-betting scandal shakes the sport. Three players from the MacArthur Bulls A-League team including the captain, have been arrested in dawn raids.
A-League Players Arrested Over Alleged Betting Scandal | 10 News First
BREAKING: NSW Police have released vision of two of the three arrests in relation to the alleged betting scandal gripping the A-Leagues. Three Macarthur players have been arrested, with a fourth expected to be arrested upon their return to New South Wales. The players allegedly manipulated yellow cards in matches they played to receive profit, during games on Friday, November 24 and Saturday, December 9. One of the players is said to have been in communication with a man from South America to organise the manipulation. The trio have been charged with a string of betting corruption related offences.
10 News First is Network 10's evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.