Far-Right Party Make Gains In First Round French Vote | 10 News First Polls have closed in the first round of France’s parliamentary election, with estimates indicating significant gains for the far-right party National Rally. At least 20 of its candidates have been elected to parliament with national estimates predict it has won 34.2 percent of votes, compared to the left-wing New Popular Front's 29.1 percent and President Emmanuel Macron’s camp’s 21.5 percent. Leader of National Rally Marine Le Pen has described the early results as “historic”, while thousands have gathered for demonstrations in Paris, Strasbourg, Lyon, Nantes and Lille in support of the country's left-wing alliance. Candidates who win more than 12.5 percent of votes will go through to the second round, which will take place next Sunday.