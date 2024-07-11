10 News First

One Thousand Whales Surround Solo Rower
A rower has gotten up close and personal in a stunning encounter with a large pod of whales in the Atlantic Ocean. UK-based ski coach Tom Waddington found himself surrounded on Sunday, July 7, by approximately one thousand long finned pilot whales, while rowing more than 100 nautical miles (185.2 kilometres) off the Newfoundland coast. The school of whales accompanied the solo rower for two hours, as he continued to undertake his 2,000 nautical mile journey to raise funds for mental health charity, Mind.

