The future is here - or at least flying cars are. Fancy catching a ride in one of these?
Top Stories
Julian Assange Walks Free After Agreeing To Plea Deal | 10 News First
After 62 months in prison, 7 years holed up in the Ecuadorian embassy and more than a dozen court cases - it was all over in a matter of hours. Julian Assange has agreed to a plea deal that will allow him to walk free if he pleads guilty to a single charge.
Artificial Intelligence Turbocharging Election Conspiracies | 10 News First
Australians have been warned the spread of conspiracies could be turbocharged by artificial intelligence, in the next federal election. The head of the Australian Electoral Commission today flagged the spread of misinformation as a concern requiring urgent attention.
Greg Lynn Guilty Of Murdering Carol Clay But Not Guilty Over Russell Hill’s Death | 10 News First
In a surprise decision, a jury has returned a split verdict in the double murder trial of Jetstar pilot Greg Lynn. Lynn has been found guilty of murdering Carol Clay, but not guilty of deliberately taking the life of her secret lover, Russell Hill.
Biden Leads Trump In Polls Ahead Of First Debate | 10 News First
On Friday morning our time will come one of the most important political moments in the world so far this year - the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. It'll be on CNN, and it'll be more tightly moderated than normal - in an attempt to bring some order to what has been - thus far - a campaign of chaos. According to the latest survey, Trump has a single-point advantage over the President, 50% to 49%.
Trump Returns To Capitol Hill For First Time Since January 6 Riots | 10 News First
Donald Trump has returned to Capitol Hill for the first time since the January 6 riots to meet with lawmakers. The former president nor Republicans seemed phased by his recent guilty verdict in his hush money trial with Trump being the party's presumptive nominee.
Labor MP Offices Targeted By Pro-Palestine Protestors | 10 News First
Pro-Palestine activists have been condemned by authorities after vandalising the offices of several Federal MPs and a US consulate. Hundreds of demonstrators have also staged a rally attempting to disrupt a defence forum.
Former Perth Wildcat Alex Sarr Prepares For NBA Draft | 10 News First
Experts are predicting former Perth Wildcat Alex Sarr to be a top-two draft pick at Thursday's NBA Draft. It's believed he hasn't had a workout with Atlanta who hold the number-one pick, so most expect Washington to swoop with the next selection.
Aussie Basketball Prodigy Johnny Furphy Tipped To Secure First Round NBA Draft Pick | 10 News First
Australia is days away from seeing its next basketball prodigy score a slam dunk on its biggest stage. Clifton Hill's Johnny Furphy is tipped to be selected in the first round of the NBA draft after playing just one year at a U.S. college.
Boston Celtics Beat Dallas Mavericks Becoming 2024 NBA Champions | 10 News First
It's been sixteen years since the Boston Celtics lifted the Larry O'Brien trophy, but today they're once again NBA Champions. The franchise's 18th title pushes them past rivals the Los Angeles Lakers as the most successful team in history.
About the Show
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.