Olympians Jess and Noemie Fox Aim To Inspire The Next Generation | 10 News First
Fans of our Olympic heroes Jess and Noemie Fox will have the chance to watch the gold medallists on home soil at next year’s Canoe Slalom World Championships in Penrith. The sisters want to inspire the next generation but as some public schools scale back their competitive sports programs, it leaves parents feeling as though their kids are missing out.

2024

