The case of the Sydney police officer charged with murdering couple Jesse Baird and Luke Davies has returned to court, but his lawyer says he doesn't know how his client intends to plead.
16-Year-Old Boy Charged With Terrorism Offence Over Bishop Stabbing | 10 News First
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with a terrorism offence by police after he allegedly stabbed a Bishop in Sydney's south-west on Monday night.
Westfield Bondi Junction Reopens For Community Reflection Day
Westfield Bondi Junction has reopened to the public, for a day of quiet community reflection. The shopping centre had been closed since Saturday afternoon's mass stabbing attack.
PM Slams Elon Musk Over Graphic Footage On X | 10 News First
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has lashed out at tech billionaire Elon Musk over his refusal to remove graphic footage of the Sydney church stabbing from his social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). The situation intensified after a court decision last night mandated the temporary removal of the contentious content.
Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial Begins | 10 News First
Former US president Donald Trump has been accused of corrupting the 2016 presidential election by trying to cover up his alleged sexual encounters with adult film star Stormy Daniels during the first day of his hush money trial in New York City. The prosecution's first witness took the stand today, former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker, who allegedly participated in a "catch and kill" scheme to suppress unflattering stories about Trump. Trump has pleaded not guilty and denies the sexual encounters ever took place.
18 Palestinian Children Killed During Israeli Strike On Rafah | 10 News First
Israel has struck again inside Rafah with air raids on the southern Gaza city, killing at least 22 people, including 18 children.
Prime Minister Pledges To Overhaul Social Media Misinformation | 10 News First
The Prime Minister has pledged to take all necessary steps to haul social media companies into line following the spread of violent content and misinformation in the wake of stabbings in Sydney this week.
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.