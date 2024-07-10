10 News First

NSW Blues Train In Front Of Fans Ahead Of Origin Decider But Bradman Best Sits Out | 10 News First
The Blues have opened up well, inviting hundreds of fans in for their first open training session of the Origin series. All eyes are on Bradman Best, with the hamstrung centre failing to train with the team.

