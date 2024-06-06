NSW Blues Send Off After Reece Walsh Knocked Out Within Seven Minutes | 10 News First
State of Origin is always polarising and the series opener last night was no exception. The Maroons claiming the win and throwing out suggestions the Blues deliberately targeted fullback Reece Walsh, who was knocked out in the early stages.
Is Australia Headed Towards A Recession? | 10 News First
As Australians struggle to make ends meet, new data has revealed our economy is weak, with fears the nation is a heartbeat away from a recession. Network Political Editor Ashleigh Raper joins Ursula to discuss the new data, and what the political ramifications could be.
Breakthrough In Surfer Murder As Arrest Is Made | 10 News First
Police have made a major breakthrough in the month-long hunt for the killer of a 21-year-old surfer. Kye Schaefer was stabbed to death in a carpark as he prepared to go for a morning surf on the New South Wales, Mid North Coast. Now - police have charged a homeless man with murder, saying the attack was 'unprovoked' and 'random'.
Global Backlash To Israel’s Attacks On Gaza Intensify | 10 News First
The Maldives, a popular tourist destination, has banned people with an Israeli passport from visiting as part of growing global pressure to stop the suffering in Gaza. It comes as our Government also a surprise announcement regarding 'extremist Israeli settlers’.
At Least Five Injured After Building Explodes and Collapses In Sydney | 10 News First
There have been dramatic rescues in Sydney's west where two women, including one of whom uses a wheelchair, have been pulled from the rubble of a townhouse explosion that's left at least five people in hospital.
Elvis Star Austin Butler Lands In Australia For Sydney Film Festival | 10 News First
Elvis star Austin Butler has touched down in Sydney for the first time since premiering the biopic that made him a household name, to preview his latest film 'The Bikeriders' at the Sydney Film Festival.
Australia Teetering On The Edge Of Recession As Economy Suffers | 10 News First
The economy has slowed to an absolute crawl, with growth stalling to just above zero over the last three months. The trend lines over the past year are all in the wrong direction, leaving us teetering on the edge of recession.
Israeli Nationalists March In Jerusalem For Flag Day | 10 News First
Thousands of Israelis have marched through Jerusalem, clashing with police and Palestinians, as part of Flag Day celebrations. The day commemorates the Israeli capture and occupation of East Jerusalem in 1967. 3,000 police were deployed to attempt to keep the peace, however some ultranationalist Israelis attacked Palestinians and journalists, while others chanted racist anti-Arab slogans.
Woman Charged With Assaulting Nigel Farage With A Milkshake | 10 News First
Nigel Farage has found himself in a sticky situation while campaigning for a seat in parliament after a woman threw a milkshake at him.
Unions Push To Increase Annual Leave To Five Weeks A Year For Everyone | 10 News First
All Australian workers would get five weeks, or 25 days of paid leave a year under a new push by Unions.
Labor MP Offices Targeted By Pro-Palestine Protestors | 10 News First
Pro-Palestine activists have been condemned by authorities after vandalising the offices of several Federal MPs and a US consulate. Hundreds of demonstrators have also staged a rally attempting to disrupt a defence forum.
Murdoch Media Empire Sacks Top Editors Amid Major Restructuring | 1
The axe has swung in Rupert Murdoch's Australian media empire with a radical restructure underway. Senior editorial executives have gone including the editor-in-chief of the country's most-read news website.
NSW Blues Send Off After Reece Walsh Knocked Out Within Seven Minutes | 10 News First
About the Show
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.