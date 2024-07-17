10 News First

NSW Blues & QLD Maroons Prepare For Crucial State Of Origin Decider | 10 News First
NC | News

The stakes are high for the Maroons and Blues today, with the State of Origin series to be decided at Suncorp Stadium. History suggests Queensland will win, but New South Wales have a steely edge about them as they hit the streets.

