NSW Blues Coach Michael Maguire Backs His Players Ahead Of State Of Origin Decider | 10 News First
Michael Maguire has doubled down on his glass houses comment ahead of the State of Origin decider. The Blues coach backed his players who’ve been criticised as bullies, as some new faces arrive at camp.

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.