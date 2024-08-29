10 News First

NRL Star Latrell Mitchell Given $40,000 In Fines + One-Match Ban Over Photo Scandal | 10 News First
NC | News

Latrell Mitchell has been hit with $40,000 in fines and a one-match ban as punishment for bringing the game into disrepute over the white powder photo scandal. His club has said the fullback has shown great remorse and they’re confident this will be a turning point for their headline player.

2024

