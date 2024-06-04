3 mins

Matildas' Ellie Carpenter Opens Up On Hate And Abuse Online | 10 News First Ellie Carpenter's one of Australian football's brightest stars but it hasn't always been a smooth ride to the top. In an exclusive interview with 10 News First the Matildas defender opens up on dealing with online abuse following her side's World Cup exit last year. Subscribe to 10 News First to get the latest updates and breaking news: https://bit.ly/37DDbL1 Join the conversation and follow us on: Twitter: http://twitter.com/10NewsFirst Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/10NewsFirst/ Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/10NewsFirst/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@10newsfirst 10 News First airs at 5 pm, seven nights a week in your local market on Network 10. Missed the bulletin? Catch up at https://10play.com.au/news 10 News First is based in Australia and is a division of Paramount.