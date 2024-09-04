10 News First

A long-held fear that our mobile phone use, could cause brain cancer, has been debunked by a new study. Led by Australian scientists - a review into the effect from radio wave exposure, has found 'no link' between phones and head cancers - but that doesn't mean the addiction to devices doesn't have other health impacts.

