Vice President Kamala Harris has been greeted by cheering crowds at her first campaign rally, as new polling puts her popularity neck and neck with Donald Trump. In the crucial battleground state of Wisconsin, Harris made her first rally speech as presumptive Democrative nominee, calling on voters to choose “compassion” over “chaos”. A national poll conducted at the start of this week following Biden’s withdrawal have Harris leading Trump at 44% to 42% among registered voters. The rally attracted 3,000 people according to the campaign, making it the biggest rally crowd this year for a Democratic candidate.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has lauded Joe Biden's legacy over the past three years as "unmatched in modern history" in her first public appearance since his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race. Harris did not specifically address in her Washington speech on Monday that she is now the leading Democratic candidate for president and has received endorsement from Biden to be his successor. Meanwhile in Ohio, Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance accused Kamala Harris, his Senate Democratic colleagues, and the media of lying about President Biden's mental capacity. "Every single person who saw Joe Biden knew that he wasn't capable of doing the job... that is an insult to voters,” said Vance on Monday, in his hometown of Middletown.

