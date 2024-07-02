10 News First

New Muslim Political Movement Looks To Seize Seats From Labor In Next Election | 10 News First
A new Muslim political movement is confident it can win seats from the Labor party at the next election, challenging them in traditional heartland seats in Sydney and Melbourne. They say the treatment of now-outcast Labor Senator Fatima Payman has been the last straw.

