New Details Into Donald Trump’s Assassination Attempt Emerge | 10 News First
High ranking officials from the FBI and secret service has now briefed congress members on the attempted assassination of Donald Trump. It comes as authorities investigate the security failures which allowed the gunman to fire at the former U.S. President.

