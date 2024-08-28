10 News First

Network 10 & Paramount Plus To Stay Home Of Australian Football | 10 News First
Network 10 & Paramount Plus will broadcast the Women’s Asian Cup to be played in Australia in 2026 & the next FIFA Women’s World Cup. Football Australia extended a deal to make this network a one-stop shop for football fans.

