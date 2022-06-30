Neil Prakash Stripped Of Australia Citizenship
News
Air Date: Sat 29 Dec 2018
The Melbourne man who made himself the face of Islamic State has had his citizenship stripped by the Australian Government. Neil Prakash is accused of being behind plots here but the government says, he will never be able to return home.
