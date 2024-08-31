Sign in to watch this video
National News - 31 Aug 2024
News
Air Date: Sat 31 Aug 2024
Comprehensive coverage of local, national and international news. Plus, all the latest sport and weather.
National
Kamala Harris Sits For First Interview Since Becoming Democratic Nominee | 10 News First
Kamala Harris has defended 'changing positions' on immigration and climate in her first interview since becoming the democratic nominee. As our US correspondent Katherine Firkin reports... She also pledged to appoint a Republican to her cabinet.
Houthi Rebels Blow Up Tanker, Aghan Women Defy The Taliban | 10 News First
A tanker on the Red Sea, carrying one million barrels of crude oil, has been blown up by Iran-backed Houthi rebels, as they continue to attack ships linked to Israel. Afghan activists are braving 'raising their voices' against strict new laws introduced by the Taliban.
Dam Collapses In Sudan, Dozens Dead | 10 News First
The Arbaat Dam in Sudan has collapsed, with some reports suggesting as many as 60 dead. An official told local news service Al-Tagheer that figure, with Reuters reporting at least 30 dead at the time of writing. Many more are missing, with villagers climbing to rocky hilltops to avoid the floods. The collapse of the dam comes following heavy rains in the region, with preliminary reports indicating extensive damage to as many as 20 villages downstream.
Israel & Hezbollah Inch Closer To Full-Scale War | 10 News First
Israel and Hezbollah continue to inch closer to full-scale war, with a volley of rockets launched between the two over the weekend. While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserts that the action was "pre-emptive" and "not the end of the story," Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah asserted Israel's strikes inside Lebanon borders were an act of "aggression," and that counterattacks were retaliation for recent assassinations of high-profile Iranian and Hezbollah officials, largely blamed on Israel
Kamala Harris Accepts Democratic Nomination | 10 News First
Balloons, and Beyonce filled the United Centre in Chicago on the final day of the Democratic National Convention as Kamala Harris officially accepted her party's nomination for President. Harris contrasted her vision for a 'free and safe America' to what she says is Trump's vision to take the country backwards.
Steve Kerr Speaks At Democratic National Convention | 10 News First
Golden State Warriors and US Men's Basketball head coach Steve Kerr has spoken at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois. The former Chicago Bulls point guard spoke in support of Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the US Election.
Biden Drops Out: Can Kamala Harris Beat Trump? | 10 News First
US President Joe Biden has withdrawn from the Presidential race, following mounting pressure on his performance. On his way out, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his pick to take his place. But what does a Kamala Harris campaign look like, and can she beat Trump in an election? Democratic congressman Jim Himes lays out Harris's path to victory with our CBS colleagues.
Aussie Alexei Popyrin Faces Novak Djokovic In US Open | 10 News First
Australian Alexei Popyrin has set up a blockbuster third round against Novak Djokovic at the US Open. The 25-year-old only lost six games in his second-round win, with the pair facing off for the third time in a grand slam tournament this year.
Aussie Li Tu To Face Superstar Carlos Alcaraz In US Open Debut | 10 News First
He’s not yet a household name but Li Tu is on the cusp of becoming Adelaide’s next tennis success story. Working his way into the US Open, Tu spoke to 10 News First ahead of tomorrow morning’s almighty task, Carlos Alcaraz in the first round.
Local Lad Helps League Two Team Beat Manchester City | 10 News First
18-year-old South Aussie Ashton Rinaldo - yes, cousin of 10 News First's own Lucas Rinaldo - has had a debut to remember for League 2 side Chesterfield. The goalkeeper saved a penalty in the EFL Trophy to help his side stun Manchester City's Under 21s.
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.