National News - 30 Jun 2024
E | News

Air Date: Sun 30 Jun 2024

Comprehensive coverage of local, national and international news. Plus, all the latest sport and weather.

National
Late News

International News

Politics

2 mins

Labor MP Offices Targeted By Pro-Palestine Protestors | 10 News First

Pro-Palestine activists have been condemned by authorities after vandalising the offices of several Federal MPs and a US consulate. Hundreds of demonstrators have also staged a rally attempting to disrupt a defence forum.

Sport

2 mins

NBA Draft: Alex Sarr, NBL and Aussie Player Previews | 10 News First

A number of Australian and NBL players are likely to be selected in the upcoming NBA Draft, here's a preview of what's on offer. 00:12 - Alex Sarr the French Perth Wildcats Centre projected to be taken as high as pick two. 00:32 - Johnny Furphy, the best Australian player in this draft class coming out of Kansas. 00:50 - Bobi Klintman, the Swedish Cairns Taipans forward who's dangerous from the 3pt line. 01:03 - AJ Johnson, the Illawarra Hawks guard who stood out playing with Bronny James at the Draft Combine. Has been likened to bouncy Portland guard Anfernee Simons. 01:22 - Trentyn Flowers, the long Adelaide 36ers guard who attacks the rim. 01:25 - Ariel Hukporti, the German Melbourne United big man that dominates the paint. 01:28 - Mantas Rubstavicius, the shifty New Zealand Breakers Lithuanian sharpshooter.
About the Show

10 News First is Network 10's evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.