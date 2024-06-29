Sign in to watch this video
National News - 29 Jun 2024
Air Date: Sat 29 Jun 2024
Comprehensive coverage of local, national and international news. Plus, all the latest sport and weather.
Top Stories
US Supreme Court Strikes Down Sackler Liability Shield | 10 News First
Almost thirty years on from the release of the drug oxycontin – there have been almost a million opioid overdose deaths worldwide – and very little accountability. But that could be about to change thanks to the US Supreme Court striking down a liability shield for the family responsible for the crisis.
US Presidential Debate Fact Check | 10 News First
Now to the US Presidential debate, which even if you missed you would've at least heard about by now. It's being described as "the worst debate in US history". Neither candidate came off well, and both told a litany of mistruths. Here's just a few, with a fact check.
Anthony Albanese Gets Emotional Describing Terrorist Threats To Family | 10 News First
Anthony Albanese has become emotional when speaking about alleged threats against his family, in an extremist manifesto targeting politicians. A 19-year-old from the New South Wales Hunter region is accused of planning an act of terrorism and intending to kill.
Greg Lynn Police Interview Publicly Released | 10 News First
The chilling police interview of convicted murderer Greg Lynn has been released publicly for the first time. For close to four hours, the former Jetstar pilot calmly laid out a carefully constructed story, trying to convince detectives of his innocence.
Man Charged With Murder Over Sydney Housemate Murder | 10 News First
42-year-old Benjamin Art is behind bars tonight, charged over the alleged murder of his housemate in Sydney's inner West. Annette Kiss suffered significant upper body injuries - attacked inside her own home with 5 different weapons before police arrived.
International News
Five Killed After Deadly Protests in Kenya | 10 News First
At least five people are dead and 31 others wounded in Kenya after protesters, trying to storm the nation's parliament, were fired upon by police on Tuesday. Kenyan President William Ruto condemned the "unprecedented attack", citing in a national address that a youth-led peaceful protest over tax hike plans has become dangerous. Ruto has vowed to deploy the full force of Kenya's security services, but the United Nations is urging restraint amid reports of "targeted, arbitrary detentions". If passed, the unpopular finance bill would raise or introduce a range of fees, including tax on specialised hospitals and higher import fees.
Ukraine and Russia Exchange 90 Prisoners of War | 10 News First
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Russian Defense Ministry announced late Tuesday night that both sides had released 90 war prisoners to the other. President Zelenskyy thanked the United Arab Emirates for their assistance, as they mediated the exchange. The last time an exchange was made was on May 31, where both countries swapped 75 servicemen.
Biden Leads Trump In Polls Ahead Of First Debate | 10 News First
On Friday morning our time will come one of the most important political moments in the world so far this year - the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. It'll be on CNN, and it'll be more tightly moderated than normal - in an attempt to bring some order to what has been - thus far - a campaign of chaos. According to the latest survey, Trump has a single-point advantage over the President, 50% to 49%.
Politics
Trump Returns To Capitol Hill For First Time Since January 6 Riots | 10 News First
Donald Trump has returned to Capitol Hill for the first time since the January 6 riots to meet with lawmakers. The former president nor Republicans seemed phased by his recent guilty verdict in his hush money trial with Trump being the party's presumptive nominee.
Labor MP Offices Targeted By Pro-Palestine Protestors | 10 News First
Pro-Palestine activists have been condemned by authorities after vandalising the offices of several Federal MPs and a US consulate. Hundreds of demonstrators have also staged a rally attempting to disrupt a defence forum.Subscribe to 10 News First to get the latest updates and breaking news: https://bit.ly/37DDbL1 Join the conversation and follow us on: Twitter: http://twitter.com/10NewsFirst Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/10NewsFirst/ Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/10NewsFirst/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@10newsfirst 10 News First airs at 5 pm, seven nights a week in your local market on Network 10. Missed the bulletin? Catch up at https://10play.com.au/news 10 News First is based in Australia and is a division of Paramount.
Sport
NBA Draft: Alex Sarr, NBL and Aussie Player Previews | 10 News First
A number of Australian and NBL players are likely to be selected in the upcoming NBA Draft, here's a preview of what's on offer. 00:12 - Alex Sarr the French Perth Wildcats Centre projected to be taken as high as pick two. 00:32 - Johnny Furphy, the best Australian player in this draft class coming out of Kansas. 00:50 - Bobi Klintman, the Swedish Cairns Taipans forward who's dangerous from the 3pt line. 01:03 - AJ Johnson, the Illawarra Hawks guard who stood out playing with Bronny James at the Draft Combine. Has been likened to bouncy Portland guard Anfernee Simons. 01:22 - Trentyn Flowers, the long Adelaide 36ers guard who attacks the rim. 01:25 - Ariel Hukporti, the German Melbourne United big man that dominates the paint. 01:28 - Mantas Rubstavicius, the shifty New Zealand Breakers Lithuanian sharpshooter.
Former Perth Wildcat Alex Sarr Prepares For NBA Draft | 10 News First
Experts are predicting former Perth Wildcat Alex Sarr to be a top-two draft pick at Thursday's NBA Draft. It's believed he hasn't had a workout with Atlanta who hold the number-one pick, so most expect Washington to swoop with the next selection.
Aussie Basketball Prodigy Johnny Furphy Tipped To Secure First Round NBA Draft Pick | 10 News First
Australia is days away from seeing its next basketball prodigy score a slam dunk on its biggest stage. Clifton Hill's Johnny Furphy is tipped to be selected in the first round of the NBA draft after playing just one year at a U.S. college.
About the Show
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.